Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.87. The company had a trading volume of 55,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,671. The stock has a market cap of $439.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

