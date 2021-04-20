National CineMedia Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,919 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average daily volume of 733 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 20,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,596. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.65 million, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 199,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

