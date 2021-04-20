Cormark Raises Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$19.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$16.25 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.36% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:CF traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.23. 274,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,028. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$4.66 and a 1 year high of C$13.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.34.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$533.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.