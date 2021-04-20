USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Based on a number of near-term challenges, USA Compression Partners, LP appears to be a risky bet. The leading energy infrastructure provider hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes through its facilities, contributing to lower revenues and profits. As it is, the partnership’s high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization of 70.3% remain a cause of worry. Pricing and utilization declines following the adverse effect of soft demand due to the coronavirus pandemic are other negatives in the USA Compression Partners story. Therefore, the large-horsepower applications specialist, whose shares have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Mechanical & Equipment industry over the year-to-date period (+16% versus +16.5%), is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon.”

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.25. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.