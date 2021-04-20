United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,403 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 3.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $178.38. The company had a trading volume of 61,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

