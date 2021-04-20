Surevest LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $198.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $199.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

