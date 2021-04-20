Short Interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expands By 34.1%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTI. UBS Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

