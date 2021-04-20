Vail Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,135 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 481% compared to the typical daily volume of 712 call options.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.40. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $146.92 and a one year high of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.