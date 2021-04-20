Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Raised to C$2.90 at Eight Capital

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.90 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROXG. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.40 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

ROXG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.94. 489,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$727.08 million and a PE ratio of 30.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.63. Roxgold has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.08.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

