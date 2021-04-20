Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €7.50 ($8.82) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.55 ($8.88).

SHA stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €8.27 ($9.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,818 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.58. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

