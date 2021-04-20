Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$209.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James to C$209.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$187.36.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$175.44. 178,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,930. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$155.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$164.45. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

