Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Eight Capital

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.78.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TSE TRQ traded down C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 131,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,138. The stock has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.77. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$528.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.