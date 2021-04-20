Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Eight Capital

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.78.
TSE TRQ traded down C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 131,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,138. The stock has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.77. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
