PRIA Trading 34.2% Lower This Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, PRIA has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One PRIA coin can now be bought for approximately $7.56 or 0.00013533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a market cap of $524,360.62 and $15,532.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00067536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.00649881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00044506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.