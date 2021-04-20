Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $14.70 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.71. 1,971,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,552,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

