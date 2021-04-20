Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 150 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day moving average is $149.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

