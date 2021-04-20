Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,581,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFIB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,419. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

