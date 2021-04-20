Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,100 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 931,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 697,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of GATO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 7,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GATO shares. CIBC started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

