Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 354,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,361,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

