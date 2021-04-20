Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Lowered by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 1.6% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.97. 27,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.54. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $143.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

