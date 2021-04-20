Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,730. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

