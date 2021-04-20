WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 3,188 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,552,000 after buying an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,449,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,002,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,086,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,416,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

