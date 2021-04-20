Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Increased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 74,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.64. 5,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

