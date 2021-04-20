Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Unilever by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unilever by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Unilever by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 10.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

