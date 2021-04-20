New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of LLY opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

