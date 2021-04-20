Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Drops By 20.3%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 595,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Shares of EWBC traded down $3.56 on Tuesday, reaching $71.09. 14,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,249. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

