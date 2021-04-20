LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%.

LCNB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

