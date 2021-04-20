Short Interest in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Declines By 19.4%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 892,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
NASDAQ:HEES traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,965. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $39.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.
