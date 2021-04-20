iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealth Alliance raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $416.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

