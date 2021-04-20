M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $174,481,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.78. 11,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.87 and a 200-day moving average of $132.27. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.