Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $819.40

Shares of Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 819.40 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 809 ($10.57), with a volume of 35783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 802 ($10.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of £237.13 million and a PE ratio of 140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 685.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 622.24.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

