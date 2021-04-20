Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $76.81. Approximately 1,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 151,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.72.

KRYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.