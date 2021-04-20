Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 21,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 562,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 83,402 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

