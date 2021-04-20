Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 4,007 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

