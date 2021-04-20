Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 57.9% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $95.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

