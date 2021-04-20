Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 708 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

