Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

4/15/2021 – Mereo BioPharma Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Mereo BioPharma Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – Mereo BioPharma Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Mereo BioPharma Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

