Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 200 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Snap were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 491,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,025,020. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,047 shares of company stock valued at $11,121,872 over the last quarter.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

