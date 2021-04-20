PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $177.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PPG Industries’ adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. PPG Industries is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring are likely support its margins in 2021. It is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis-Flint are expected to contribute to its sales this year. The company also remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from soft demand in its aerospace business due to subdued airline activities. Higher raw material costs are also expected to weigh on margins. High debt level is another concern.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.23. 19,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,221. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.52. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 91.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

