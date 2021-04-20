Riverview Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.24. 112,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,222. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

