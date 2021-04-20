CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for 1.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 83,006 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 173,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

