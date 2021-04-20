Brokerages Expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARPO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ARPO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,786. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

