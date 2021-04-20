Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $2.10. ModivCare reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MODV traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,330. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

