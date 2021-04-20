Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $8.57 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 76.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $122,602.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00587965 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006196 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,988.68 or 0.03569244 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,080,583 coins and its circulating supply is 426,820,147 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

