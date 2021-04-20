Open Platform (OPEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $864,267.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Open Platform has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $864,267.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00067564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.95 or 0.00646040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.