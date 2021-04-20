Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,009. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 112.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $180.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

