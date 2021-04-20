GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Glaxo’s new and specialty products like Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca, are driving sales, making up for a decline in Established Pharmaceuticals due to generic erosion. Glaxo has made significant progress in its oncology pipeline and doubled its assets in development since 2018. Several new drug/line extension approvals are expected in 2021, which should boost the top line in the long term. However, pricing pressure and competitive dynamics are hampering sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Competitive pressure on HIV drugs has risen. Slowdown in vaccination rates is expected to continue to hurt vaccine sales in 2021. Glaxo’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of the Q1 earnings release. Glaxo has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 157,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,070. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after buying an additional 416,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.