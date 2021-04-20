Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,528,668 shares of company stock worth $428,312,941 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NASDAQ FB opened at $299.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

