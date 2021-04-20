Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $14.59 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

