INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT remained flat at $$59.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,800. The company has a market capitalization of $339.27 million, a PE ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 1.03. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

