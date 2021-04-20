HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.28.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.25. 21,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $197.25.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

